 Chanrayaan-3 mission: will ISRO’s lunar lander and rover ever wake up?

Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its objectives, but will it begin a new chapter with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover waking up? Let’s check it out.
Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23, 2023, making it one of the most significant achievements for ISRO.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover successfully conducted studies on the lunar surface for the designated period of time which was one lunar day.
However, ISRO scientists have hope that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover could work longer than they thought.
ISRO had put the lander and the rover in sleep mode in the hope that they could survive the lunar night with extreme cold and no atmosphere.
Additionally, they are not equipped with the right heating source to keep their systems safe from damage.
Now it has been nearly two months since ISRO has been trying to gain communication from the lander and the rover.
They have been in sleep mode for the longest time and the upcoming lunar day might create some hopes for them to wake up.
Scientists believe that the revival will be a miracle, however, ISRO still has hopes they would wake up "whenever they want to", as one leading scientist said.
Now, ISRO might be targeting the next lunar sunrise for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to charge themselves and send a signal for survival.
ISRO as of now has not shared any updates on the condition of the lunar lander, however, hope has not been abandoned as yet for their coming to life.
