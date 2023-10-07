Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO and JAXA work on solving water mystery on Moon
Chandrayaan-4 mission is now of critical importance for ISRO due to all hopes fading about the revival of Chandrayaan-3 mission as both Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are likely dead where they stand.
Chandrayaan-3 had successfully landed the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon and now, Chandrayaan-4 is expected to do even better and achieve higher goals for the country.
Chandrayaan-3's mission lasted 14 days, collecting lunar data until both Vikram and Pragyan were put into sleep mode during the lunar night.
ISRO’s attempts to re-establish communication with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover during the second lunar day have been unsuccessful.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3 ISRO’s focus is most likely to be on Chandrayaan-4. ISRO and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are collaborating on Chandrayaan-4.
The primary Chandrayaan-4 objective is to search for water on the Moon's surface.
Lunar Polar exploration mission(LUPEX) also known as Chandrayaan-4 mission is speculated to launch in 2026.
ISRO and JAXA are planning to deploy a lander and rover to the Moon's south pole for research.
The LUPEX mission originated in a 2017 agreement between ISRO and JAXA, focusing on exploring the Moon's polar regions, particularly to identify water sources, with feasibility studies concluding in March 2018.
LUPEX aims to explore the Moon's polar regions and investigate water sources. Till now, this aspect remains a mystery and India can be in a position to solve it through Chandrayaan-4 mission.
This collaboration of two space agencies i.e ISRO and JAXA can be helpful to build a strong base in the field of space exploration and can unravel various unknown facts about Moon.
It will be yet another proud moment for India and ISRO when the Chandrayaan-4 mission soars into the sky.