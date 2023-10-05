Samudrayaan Mission: Cost of India's first manned deep ocean mission with Matsya 6000

Published Oct 05, 2023
India's 'Samudrayaan Mission' is the nation's first-ever manned deep ocean mission, aiming to explore the ocean's depths and study its resources and biodiversity.

Samudrayaan intends to plunge three humans 6,000 meters beneath the ocean's surface in the homegrown Matsya 6000 submersible. Samudrayaan mission's goals include ficning and studying precious metals and minerals like cobalt, nickel, manganese, and conducting a biodiversity assessment.

Samudrayaan mission launch: The project spans five years, from 2020-2021 to 2025-2026, and is divided into two phases.

Samudrayaan mission cost: The Cabinet approved an estimated budget of span class='webrupee'₹/span4,077 crore for the Samudrayaan Mission for the years 2021-2026.

Out of the total Samudrayaan mission cost, span class='webrupee'₹/span1,400 crore has been allocated, with span class='webrupee'₹/span405.92 crore disbursed and span class='webrupee'₹/span225.35 crore already spent.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared images of 'Matsya 6000 on Sep 12,' the submersible being developed for the Samudrayaan Mission. It's a significant step towards realizing this ambitious project.

The Matsya 6000 submersible is being developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Samudrayaan showcases India's prowess in deep-sea exploration, furthering its standing in the global scientific community.

With a clear budget allocation and progress in submersible development, India's Samudrayaan Mission is set to make waves in the world of deep-sea exploration.

