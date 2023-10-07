Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO prepares for new journey to Mars and land a rover too
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 07, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA
Excitement is build across India as ISRO is gearing up for a second mission to Mars. In 2013, ISRO made history with its first Mars mission, and now, after 9 years, they are ready for Mangalyaan-2 mission.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mangalyaan-2, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, will carry four payloads. This mission will involve landing a rover on Mars to study the planet's surface and environment, along with interplanetary dust.
Photo Credit: ISRO
In September 2013, India made history by successfully entering Mars' orbit on its first attempt. ISRO is now planning to study Mars in more depth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mars Orbiter Mission-2 will study various aspects of Mars through four payloads: Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) Experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Photo Credit: NASA
MODEX will help understand high-altitude Martian dust. It can detect particles ranging from micrometres to hundreds of nanometers, providing insights into Martian phenomena.
Photo Credit: NASA
The RO Experiment will measure neutral and electron density in Mars' atmosphere. This instrument will operate in the X-band frequency and aid in understanding Mars' atmospheric behaviour.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
EIS will analyse solar energy particles and superthermal solar wind particles around Mars. This data will help scientists understand Mars' atmospheric loss.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The rover, equipped with a Langmuir probe and two electronic sensors, will provide a better understanding of Mars' plasma environment and its electric field waves.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Aditya L1 mission involves on-device intelligence which is designed to spot CMEs and solar flares, ensuring better observations and data handling.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With Mangalyaan-2, ISRO aims to continue its exploration of Mars and expand our knowledge of the Red Planet. This mission represents another significant step in India's space exploration journey.