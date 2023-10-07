Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO prepares for new journey to Mars and land a rover too

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 07, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA

Excitement is build across India as ISRO is gearing up for a second mission to Mars. In 2013, ISRO made history with its first Mars mission, and now, after 9 years, they are ready for Mangalyaan-2 mission.

Photo Credit: NASA

Mangalyaan-2, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, will carry four payloads. This mission will involve landing a rover on Mars to study the planet's surface and environment, along with interplanetary dust.

Photo Credit: ISRO

In September 2013, India made history by successfully entering Mars' orbit on its first attempt. ISRO is now planning to study Mars in more depth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Mars Orbiter Mission-2 will study various aspects of Mars through four payloads: Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) Experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

Photo Credit: NASA

MODEX will help understand high-altitude Martian dust. It can detect particles ranging from micrometres to hundreds of nanometers, providing insights into Martian phenomena.

Photo Credit: NASA

The RO Experiment will measure neutral and electron density in Mars' atmosphere. This instrument will operate in the X-band frequency and aid in understanding Mars' atmospheric behaviour.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

EIS will analyse solar energy particles and superthermal solar wind particles around Mars. This data will help scientists understand Mars' atmospheric loss.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The rover, equipped with a Langmuir probe and two electronic sensors, will provide a better understanding of Mars' plasma environment and its electric field waves.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Aditya L1 mission involves on-device intelligence which is designed to spot CMEs and solar flares, ensuring better observations and data handling.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With Mangalyaan-2, ISRO aims to continue its exploration of Mars and expand our knowledge of the Red Planet. This mission represents another significant step in India's space exploration journey.

Check related web stories:
India preparing for an ocean exploration mission ‘Samudrayaan’ after Chandrayaan 3 mission
X ad revenue dropped ever since Elon Musk takeover
Chandrayaan-4 mission plan underway at ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 hopes fade
Samudrayaan Mission: Cost of India's first manned deep ocean mission with Matsya 6000
View more