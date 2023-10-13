Chandrayaan-4 mission: Unique collaboration of ISRO and JAXA to explore the Moon

Chandrayaan-4 mission has gained importance for ISRO as Chandrayaan-3's hopes of revival have diminished due to the inactivity of the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon. They are presumed dead now.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon, but the mission's duration was limited to 14 days.

Communication attempts with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover during the second lunar day were unsuccessful.

Chandrayaan-4 mission is a collaborative effort between ISRO and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-4 mission is to search for water on the Moon's surface, particularly in the polar regions.

Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date is sometime in 2026. The mission is also known as Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX). 

The primary Chandrayaan-4 mission objective is to explore the Moon's polar regions and investigate and find water sources.

The collaboration between ISRO and JAXA through Chandrayaan-4 is expected to strengthen their positions in space exploration.

ISRO has now shifted its focus from Chandrayaan-3 to Chandrayaan-4 mission, making it the center of attention for future lunar exploration missions.

The launch date for Chandrayaan-4 has not been officially disclosed, but it is anticipated to be a significant mission in the field of space exploration.

