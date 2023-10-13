Chandrayaan-4 mission: Unique collaboration of ISRO and JAXA to explore the Moon
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 mission has gained importance for ISRO as Chandrayaan-3's hopes of revival have diminished due to the inactivity of the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon. They are presumed dead now.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon, but the mission's duration was limited to 14 days.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Communication attempts with Vikram lander and Pragyan rover during the second lunar day were unsuccessful.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Chandrayaan-4 mission is a collaborative effort between ISRO and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The primary objective of Chandrayaan-4 mission is to search for water on the Moon's surface, particularly in the polar regions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date is sometime in 2026. The mission is also known as Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX).
Photo Credit: ISRO
The primary Chandrayaan-4 mission objective is to explore the Moon's polar regions and investigate and find water sources.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The collaboration between ISRO and JAXA through Chandrayaan-4 is expected to strengthen their positions in space exploration.
Photo Credit: NASA
ISRO has now shifted its focus from Chandrayaan-3 to Chandrayaan-4 mission, making it the center of attention for future lunar exploration missions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The launch date for Chandrayaan-4 has not been officially disclosed, but it is anticipated to be a significant mission in the field of space exploration.