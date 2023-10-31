Chandrayaan-4 mission: What is the role of NASA in this ISRO project?
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 31, 2023
Know how US space agency NASA is contributing to the ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission and what are the objectives.
ISRO and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are collaborating on the joint robotic lunar mission called LUPEX which is dubbed as Chandrayaan-4 mission. NASA too is part of the project.
It is an international cooperative project in which JAXA will be developing the lunar rover and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be developing the lander.
The cooperation is not limited to only JAXA and ISRO as other leading space agencies will also be part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
As per reports, NASA will also be part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission in which it will be sending its observational instrument to study the lunar surface.
The NASA instrument will be attached to the rover which is currently in the development stage by JAXA.
Additionally, ESA will also be sending its observational instrument to become part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
On an international level, the Chandrayaan-4 would be a crucial mission that will unveil whether the lunar south pole consists of water or not.
Furthermore, the upcoming lunar mission will also demonstrate the strength of ISRO and JAXA in making the mission successful.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission objectives include surviving the lunar night and taking hundreds of kilogram rover to the lunar south pole.
As of now, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025.
