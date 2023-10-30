Samudrayaan mission: MATSYA 6000 undergoes certification

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 30, 2023
India's first manned submersible, MATSYA 6000, has completed its preliminary design. This remarkable vehicle is the result of a collaborative effort with organizations like ISRO, IITM, and DRDO.
The Samudrayaan mission involves a human-occupied vessel (HOV) called Matsya 6000, designed to explore the ocean's depths without harming its ecosystem.
Sea trials for MATSYA 6000 are scheduled in shallow waters (500 meters) and are expected to conclude by the end of 2022-23.
Qualification Trials Ahead: Following the sea trials, qualification trials are planned for December 2024.
MATSYA 6000 will be equipped with state-of-the-art tools, including an Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM) to facilitate deep-sea exploration.
MATSYA 6000 is a crucial part of the Samudrayaan Mission, empowering the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to explore the deep-sea's extensive resources.
The Deep Ocean Mission has an estimated total cost of Rs. 4,077 crores, spanning from 2021 to 2026. The current budget stands at Rs. 1,400 crores.
As of now, Rs. 405.92 crores have been expended on the Deep Ocean Mission.
There is an allocation of Rs. 225.35 crores for future expenses related to the mission.
The Samudrayaan mission aims to explore valuable resources like gas hydrates, polymetallic manganese nodules, hydro-thermal sulfides, nickel, and cobalt crusts, located at depths ranging from approximately 1000 to 5500 meters.