Chandrayaan-4 mission: Will Japan’s moon landing impact ISRO’s next lunar odyssey? 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO

Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) recently entered the moon's orbit, with a planned landing on January 19. This development holds significance not just for Japan but also for ISRO's upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

What is SLIM?: SLIM, a spacecraft from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), launched on September 7, 2023, weighs only 590 kg. This is much lighter compared to India's Chandrayaan-3, making SLIM a unique player in lunar exploration.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-4 Mission: Chandrayaan-4, India's Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, is set for launch in 2026. It's a joint venture with JAXA, focusing on the moon's south pole- a crucial area for scientific exploration, according to The Hindu report. 

Read More
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Scientists target the moon's south pole due to permanently shadowed craters that harbor water-ice. Chandrayaan missions aim to explore and potentially extract water from these sites.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Success: Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft-landed on the moon's surface in August, concluding the second phase of India's lunar exploration.

Photo Credit: JAXA

LUPEX, Chandrayaan-4's mission, plans to explore even closer to the moon's south pole, presenting new challenges and opportunities.

Photo Credit: JAXA

Lunar Terrain Challenges: The rocky, crater-filled terrain near the moon's poles poses challenges for landing modules. Chandrayaan-4 aims to land as close as possible to explore efficiently.

Photo Credit: JAXA

SLIM's Technology: SLIM's technology, including a feature-matching algorithm and navigation systems, will be vital for Chandrayaan-4 mission’s success in navigating challenging lunar terrain.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Joint Collaboration: While JAXA will provide the launch vehicle and lunar rover, India contributes the lander module. The collaboration aims to maximize scientific exploration.

Photo Credit: JAXA

As SLIM attempts its moon landing, the outcomes will shape the future of lunar exploration. Chandrayaan-4 mission holds the promise of unlocking mysteries at the moon's south pole, paving the way for further discoveries.

Check related web stories:
Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra launched; Check innovative features, prices
Big ISRO projects in 2024: Gaganyaan mission, INSAT-3DS to GSLV return, check them all out
With Samsung Galaxy S24 series launching tomorrow, check this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut
iPhone 13 price drop: Get a fantastic 14% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
View more