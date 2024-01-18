Chandrayaan-4 mission: Will Japan’s moon landing impact ISRO’s next lunar odyssey?
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) recently entered the moon's orbit, with a planned landing on January 19. This development holds significance not just for Japan but also for ISRO's upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
What is SLIM?: SLIM, a spacecraft from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), launched on September 7, 2023, weighs only 590 kg. This is much lighter compared to India's Chandrayaan-3, making SLIM a unique player in lunar exploration.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-4 Mission: Chandrayaan-4, India's Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, is set for launch in 2026. It's a joint venture with JAXA, focusing on the moon's south pole- a crucial area for scientific exploration, according to The Hindu report.
Scientists target the moon's south pole due to permanently shadowed craters that harbor water-ice. Chandrayaan missions aim to explore and potentially extract water from these sites.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Success: Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft-landed on the moon's surface in August, concluding the second phase of India's lunar exploration.
Photo Credit: JAXA
LUPEX, Chandrayaan-4's mission, plans to explore even closer to the moon's south pole, presenting new challenges and opportunities.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Lunar Terrain Challenges: The rocky, crater-filled terrain near the moon's poles poses challenges for landing modules. Chandrayaan-4 aims to land as close as possible to explore efficiently.
Photo Credit: JAXA
SLIM's Technology: SLIM's technology, including a feature-matching algorithm and navigation systems, will be vital for Chandrayaan-4 mission’s success in navigating challenging lunar terrain.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Joint Collaboration: While JAXA will provide the launch vehicle and lunar rover, India contributes the lander module. The collaboration aims to maximize scientific exploration.
Photo Credit: JAXA
As SLIM attempts its moon landing, the outcomes will shape the future of lunar exploration. Chandrayaan-4 mission holds the promise of unlocking mysteries at the moon's south pole, paving the way for further discoveries.