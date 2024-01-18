Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra launched; Check innovative features, prices 

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Reuters
Samsung has officially showcased its new flagship phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 17.
Photo Credit: Reuters
So, here we list top 8 cyber security certifications for beginners to combat online cyber threats.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price: In India, the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 129,999, the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage costs Rs. 139,999, and the 12GB RAM with 1TB storage costs Rs. 159,999.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 99999, and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage costs Rs. 109999.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Samsung Galaxy S24: The base variant, featuring 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 79999, and the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 89999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Key Features: Samsung has introduced a Circle to Search feature, developed in collaboration with Google for AI. This feature allows users to access more information using simple gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Live Translate: The phones come with a two-way, real-time voice and text translation feature for phone calls within the native app. The AI feature ensures private conversations.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Security Upgrades: Samsung is committed to supporting seven years of security upgrades and generations of OS upgrades starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup.