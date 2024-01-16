With Samsung Galaxy S24 series launching tomorrow, check this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 16, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is launching tomorrow and ahead of that, Amazon has rolled out huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut. Check discount and price.
Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy S24 series tomorrow, January 17, 2024. It is expected to have three models: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
With the launch nearing, Amazon has drastically reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as part of their Republic Day sale.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.149999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant.
However, from Amazon, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for only Rs.96799, giving you a huge 35 percent discount.
You can further reduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price by availing bank and exchange offers during the Amazon Republic Day sale.
You can grab a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.
Additionally, you can get a Rs.500 discount on your SBI Credit Card 9 months and above EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.20000
Buyers can also take advantage of the exchange deals in which they can get up to Rs. 41250 off.
To avail the exchange offer, users will have to exchange their old smartphone with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Note that the exact exchange value will be based on your smartphone’s model and working condition, therefore, make the decision accordingly.
