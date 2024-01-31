Chanty app: Know how this productivity tool boosts team collaboration and task management
Published Jan 31, 2024
Chanty app focuses on building teamwork with its collaborative features and leads to all-round productivity boosts.
Chanty is a productivity tool that enables teams to work and collaborate effectively. It provides a wide range of features such as team messaging, video calls, teambook, and more.
With the Chanty app users can efficiently conduct video conferencing with 4k video and audio. It also provides features such as screen sharing.
It enables teams to create new tasks and workflow to increase productivity. It also provides set deadlines and enables users to view project progress in a Kanban view.
It provides a Team book where users can organize tasks, conversations, pinned messages, links and content.
The productivity tool enables users to send voice messages so they do not have to worry about drafting messages.
It also has a social section where teams can share announcements, videos, gifs, and other social media content.
Chanty claims that the app enables teams to be a whopping 55 percent more productive.
The Good news is that the Chanty app provides most of its features for free, however for larger businesses, it only charges $3 per month.
