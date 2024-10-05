Claim your free Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC; Only 24 hours left for exclusive rewards
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 offers players a free download opportunity, but time is running out. You have less than 24 hours to claim this exclusive content.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
In Red Dead Redemption 2, players step into the shoes of Arthur Morgan, a member of the notorious Dutch van der Linde gang. The story unfolds before the events of the original 2010 game.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 holds a remarkable Metacritic score of 97. Its engaging campaign and immersive world have earned it a place among the greatest video games.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
After finishing the campaign, players can dive into Red Dead Online. While it may not receive as many updates as GTA Online, it still features monthly events that provide opportunities for bonus XP and in-game currency.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The latest event, ‘Telegram Missions - Bodyguards for Hire’, offers players exclusive content through weekly missions until November 4. Engage in the game to earn rewards.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
How to Claim the Darned Stockings: To earn the black and white Darned Stockings, reach wave five in the Halloween mission. Completing this task ensures players secure the cosmetic item before it rotates out.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The games are also backward compatible with PS5 and Series X/S. However, they do not include enhancements for new-generation consoles.