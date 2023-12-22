Countdown on! When will Aditya-L1 mission reach its destination to watch the Sun? Check ISRO plan
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 22, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
So, when will Aditya-L1 mission reach its destination? India's pioneering solar mission is set to arrive at its destination by the first week of January 2024.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, crafted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is on a mission to scrutinise the Sun's corona and unravel the mysteries of solar storms.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Challenge Ahead: Reaching the parking spot, Lagrange Point L1, poses a formidable challenge due to the immense distance and gravitational forces. Delving into the factors influencing Aditya-L1's travel time will shed light on this cosmic journey.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Factor 1 - Launch Trajectory: The launch trajectory of Aditya-L1 is pivotal in determining its travel time. Utilising the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the trajectory will leverage gravitational assists to reduce travel time.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Factor 2 - Distance to the Sun: Aditya-L1 must traverse the vast expanse between Earth and the Sun, averaging a staggering 93 million miles (150 million kilometres). The elliptical orbit of Earth introduces variability in this distance.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Factor 3 - Speed of the Spacecraft: Aditya-L1's velocity is a critical factor in determining travel time. Propelled by its onboard propulsion system, the spacecraft gradually increases speed, influenced by mission requirements and chosen trajectory.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Factor 4 - Gravity Assists: Harnessing gravity assists from celestial bodies like the Moon or planets accelerates Aditya-L1, reducing travel time. Precisely planned flybys strategically utilise gravitational pulls to propel the spacecraft towards its destination.
Photo Credit: NASA
Estimated Travel Time: While exact travel time remains elusive without mission specifics, drawing parallels with NASA's Parker Solar Probe offers insights. The Parker Solar Probe, a comparable solar mission, took roughly 6 months to reach its first Sun close approach.
Photo Credit: NASA
Considering technological strides and Aditya-L1's mission objectives, a comparable or slightly extended travel time is a reasonable expectation.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 mission’s journey to the Sun encompasses a blend of precision, technological prowess, and celestial assists. The unveiling of solar mysteries awaits as the spacecraft approaches its cosmic destination.