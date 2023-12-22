 Chandrayaan-3 mission: Here is how ISRO ensured a successful landing on the Moon

Check related web stories:

Aditya-L1 mission set to reach L1 point in January 2023; huge achievement by ISRO

8 most valuable asteroids in our solar system: Davida, Diotoma, Alauda and more

Chandrayaan-4 mission to Moon: Know all about ISRO's next lunar project

Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's odyssey to unveil Venus' enigmatic secrets