Chandrayaan-3 mission: Here is how ISRO ensured a successful landing on the Moon
Published Dec 22, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO conducted a major simulation test for the Chandrayaan-3 mission before the successful landing on the Moon.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission is one of the most successful missions by ISRO. Its landing on the Moon's south pole created history for everyone to remember.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, the journey to the Moon was not easy for ISRO as during the Chandrayan-2 mission, they failed to make a soft landing.
Photo Credit: ISRO
But with all the learned lessons and experience from the previous mission, ISRO made a successful landing on the lunar surface with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to The Hindu report, ISRO, before the launch, ISRO conducted a simulation test on the ground as part of rehearsals for the final landing.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Then after launch, ISRO carefully checked all the lander's systems in space to ensure they were functioning properly for the landing.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After all that hard work, the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully on the lunar south pole, shocking everyone around the world.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In a conference, Chandrayaan-3 mission Director M. Srikanth said that from sensors to engines and imaging, scientists made sure every piece was working well before the lander's historic moon landing.
Photo Credit: ISRO
While it was a big victory for ISRO, they are still waiting for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up from their sleep. However, that is unlikely to happen now.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Thereafter Chandrayaan-3 mission propulsion module also travelled back to Earth’s orbit in an unplanned mission, making another milestone for India.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, ISRO is working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission which will aim to bring the lunar sample back to Earth’s orbit.
