 Chandrayaan-3 mission: Here is how ISRO ensured a successful landing on the Moon

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 22, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO conducted a major simulation test for the Chandrayaan-3 mission before the successful landing on the Moon.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 mission is one of the most successful missions by ISRO. Its landing on the Moon's south pole created history for everyone to remember.

Photo Credit: ISRO

However, the journey to the Moon was not easy for ISRO as during the Chandrayan-2 mission, they failed to make a soft landing.

Photo Credit: ISRO

But with all the learned lessons and experience from the previous mission, ISRO made a successful landing on the lunar surface with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

According to The Hindu report, ISRO, before the launch, ISRO conducted a simulation test on the ground as part of rehearsals for the final landing.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Then after launch, ISRO carefully checked all the lander's systems in space to ensure they were functioning properly for the landing.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

After all that hard work, the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed successfully on the lunar south pole, shocking everyone around the world. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

In a conference, Chandrayaan-3 mission Director M. Srikanth said that from sensors to engines and imaging, scientists made sure every piece was working well before the lander's historic moon landing.

Photo Credit: ISRO

While it was a big victory for ISRO, they are still waiting for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up from their sleep. However, that is unlikely to happen now.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Thereafter Chandrayaan-3 mission propulsion module also travelled back to Earth’s orbit in an unplanned mission, making another milestone for India. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

Now, ISRO is working on the Chandrayaan-4 mission which will aim to bring the lunar sample back to Earth’s orbit. 

