Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know the critical parts of ISRO’s next Mars project
Published Dec 22, 2023
After successfully conducting the Chandrayaan-3 mission and launching the Aditya-L1 mission, ISRO is now preparing for the second Mars mission called Mangalyaan-2.
Officialy, the Mangalyaan-2 mission has been dubbed as the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 which will be studying the red planet from orbit.
ISRO plans to enter Mars orbit with the help of aerobraking to reduce the altitude till it reaches the desired orbit for conducting effective studies.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission will study Mar’s surface, atmosphere, and evolving climatic conditions.
For effective study, the Mars orbiter will consist of a hyperspectral camera to study the planet’s surface.
It may also include a magnetometer to study the magnetic field of Mars. Furthermore, it will include four major payloads.
The four payloads include MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX. Each payload will conduct individual asks to study the planet thoroughly.
Mangalyaan-2 is the second Mars mission for ISRO, the first MOM mission objective included entering Mars orbit and studying the planet.
Recently, in 2022 the mission completed 8 years of success and now ISRO is gearing up for the next Mars mission.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission is expected to be launched in 2024. However, the exact date and information bout the mission is yet to be determined.
