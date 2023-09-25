Getting ready for CUET 2024 exam? Try these top 4 apps
The Common University Entrance Test is a national-level entrance exam to get admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. This exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency.
As announced by NTA, the CUET UG 2024 exam will be held from May 15 to 31, 2024. Check out these four apps to prepare for CUET 2024:
Unacademy: This is a well-known app for the preparation of various competitive exams including CUET.
With this app, you can get access to various live and recorded lectures along with the study materials to get a step ahead in your preparation.
Testbook app: With this app, you can get online lectures from experienced educators along with various study materials.
With the Testbook app, you will also get daily practice and mock tests to strengthen your preparations.
Toprankers: This app covers all the topics and question types that are likely to be asked in the CUET UG exam.
Toprankers app provides you with a team of experienced teachers who provide video lectures on all the topics that are covered in the CUET UG exam.
National Test Abhyas: With this app you can get a variety of practice tests for CUET UG 2024.
These Practice tests are designed to help students enhance their preparation level and to be aware of their areas of weakness.
