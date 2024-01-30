Create engaging presentations, save hours of your time - know what Slides AI app can do
Published Jan 30, 2024
Looking for a professional AI-powered presentation tool? Know how the Slides AI app can help create presentations in no time.
Creating presentations for school, college or work is a tiresome task as it requires plenty of time to design and curate information for each slide.
Apart from creating presentations, the biggest challenge one faces is making them engaging and intuitive for the readers. This requires a great amount of time and effort.
To create engaging presentations and slides in minutes, know all about the Slides AI app which utilizes the power of artificial intelligence to make your job easy.
The Slides AI app benefits users by saving time and effort as it integrates AI to do the job for you. Users just have to provide and the tool will automatically create the entire presentation.
It also comes with a feature where the users just have to type the topic and Slides AI will create a presentation.
The app provides numerous presentation types along with customization options, so the user can prepare the slides and give a personalized touch.
The AI also enables users to search citations of texts and search different icons to make the slide look attractive, it also provides stock images and more.
Worried about the grammar? Slides AI app also provides AI-based paraphrase tools which enhances the sentences in unique and engaging ways.
If you want quick presentation development, then Slides AI also provides free presentation templates which can also be customized.
The Slides AI app features are available for free, however for regular use, you can opt for its monthly subscription which starts from Rs.1000.
