Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 launch soon, but from laptops to tracker, there may be much more

Published Jan 12, 2024
Check out what Samsung may unveil at the Galaxy Unpacked event including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI, and more.

Samsung kickstarted the year with many new innovations that were announced at the CES 2024 event. 

However, the focus is clearly on the upcoming Unpacked 2024 event - the biggest day for the company in the year as the S series smartphones draw the greatest attention from fans across the globe. 

Now, a small trailer at the CES 2024 indicates it is expected that Samsung will make more announcements than just the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

For starters, the event may commence with the announcement of the latest S-series smartphones. Which may include three models - Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung has also been teasing the term “Galaxy AI” which indicates that we will most likely see new AI features in the Galaxy S24 series. 

Additionally, the tech giant may emphasize its generative AI features or tools at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung may also unveil the One UI 6.1 update for all Galaxy devices. Furthermore, there are rumours that we might see the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker.

It is also reported that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may feature the Exynos 2400 SoC, while the S24 Ultra is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

In terms of new AI features, we may see a feature called Zoom with Galaxy AI which may improve the optical zoom capabilities.

