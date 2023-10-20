Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO now aims for Mars, for the 2nd time
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 20, 2023
After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is eyeing various future space exploration missions including Mangalyaan-2.
The Indian Space Research Organisation recently completed their Chandrayaan-3 mission and they are waiting on the revival of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
As the wait and efforts continue, ISRO has already started crafting the Mangalyaan-2 mission for the second time in 9 years.
In 2014, ISRO spacecraft entered the Mars orbit for the first time and gave us beautiful visuals of the red planet. Now, the space agency has even more ambitious plans.
As per reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will consist of four payloads which are now in different stages of development.
The payloads are named MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX and each instrument will be studying different phenomena on Mars.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission objects are to study interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.
ISRO is also planning for mission to explore Earth's twin Venus. The space agency is also planning the next lunar mission and a manned mission named Gaganyaan.
As of now, ISRO has not announced any details about the Mangalyaan-2 mission, however, it is expected that they will soon break the silence and share more details about it.
In a meeting with ISRO, PM Narendra Modi also revealed a Mars mission that will focus on developing a rover to explore Mars.
With so many future plans, it will be interesting to see how ISRO makes the country proud as well as strong in terms of conducting space exploration missions. Already it has so many successes to its name.