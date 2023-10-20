Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO now aims for Mars, for the 2nd time

Check related web stories:

Mangalyaan-2: PM Narendra Modi Urges ISRO to focus on Mars missions

Mangalyaan-2 mission: New ISRO mission to Mars will explore the mysteries of its atmosphere

Shukrayaan-1 mission: As ISRO gets spacecraft ready, know who has been to Venus before

Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know about ISRO and JAXA’s uncrewed lunar mission