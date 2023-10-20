Indian space station mission: ISRO to target this launch date
ISRO has been intensifying its space exploration efforts, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, set to launch the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme.
The Gaganyaan mission will mark India's first crewed orbital journey using its own spacecraft.
The Bharatiya Antariksha Station mission, also known as the Indian Space Station mission, will serve as a vital hub for India's space endeavors.
The Indian Space Station mission will be used for conducting 20 major tests and 3 uncrewed missions in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled India's "new and ambitious goals," including sending the first Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.
ISRO has called on its scientists to work on interplanetary missions, such as the Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars Lander.
The Gaganyaan mission is a significant step toward achieving India's human spaceflight goals.
India's journey to space autonomy culminates with its own spacecraft for the Gaganyaan mission.
India's ambitious space goals showcase the nation's commitment to advancing space technology and exploration.
