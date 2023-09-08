IBPS PO 2023 admit card to be released soon! Use these 5 study apps for effective preparation
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 08, 2023
IBPS will soon release the admit card for IBPS PO Prelims 2023. Take the help of these 5 study apps to secure your position for the open vacancies as these apps will guide you well throughout your preparation period.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release IBPS PO Prelims 2023 by September 15.
IBPS has released a total of 3049 vacancies for which it will conduct exams in two phases: Prelims and mains as part of their selection process.
The IBPS PO 2023 Prelims exam is scheduled for September 23, September 30 and October 1, 2023. The main exam will happen on November 5, however, the schedule has not yet been released.
Tap to explore 5 helpful study apps that can make your revision sessions easy and effective.
Pocket Aptitude: This app covers logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and more. It provides a number of practice questions from easy to difficult so candidates are prepared for anything that comes in the exam.
Adda 247: This app covers various bank and government exams. It provides current affairs, study material, quizzes, video lectures, doubt sessions, and more for candidates to prepare for exams.
Byju’s Exam Prep: This app covers current affairs and general knowledge. It provides courses for IBPS RRB PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, SBI Clerk, and more.
TopRankers: This offers study materials for bank exams such as RBI, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO, and SBI Clerk. It offers live classes and video lectures for doubt sessions.
Grade Up: This app offers high-quality notes, question banks, quizzes and more for candidates to revise and prepare effectively.