Deepfake tips: How to avoid getting ‘used’ by AI content creators
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 21, 2024
The National Cybersecurity Alliance has provided a few guidelines to protect yourself from deepfake scams. Tap to know more.
Deepfakes are artificial intelligence-generated videos or audio that have become the biggest scare for people, celebrities, and politicians among others.
To protect yourself from deepfake scams, you must follow these safety guidelines provided by the National Cybersecurity Alliance.
According to the report, individuals must be cautious about what personal information they are sharing in the online space.
Leverage the website and app privacy settings to manage who can access your personal information and content.
When you share images and videos online, use a digital watermark to create fear among scammers to use your content as a means to scam others.
Increase your knowledge about deepfakes and how AI is being used to conduct scams. Make sure to keep an eye on the latest developments in technology and ongoing scams.
Enable multi-factor authentication for your digital space and account. This way no one can access your data without your permission.
Lastly, make sure to use “ long, strong, and unique passwords” and frequently change the combinations.
