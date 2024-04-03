Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with massive discounts on Amazon
Published Apr 03, 2024
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered one of the best Android smartphones by many.
This is due to its flagship features, powerful hardware, and unique S-Pen capabilities.
Although it is only an iterative update over its predecessor, the new additions make it a great option to upgrade to, especially from an older device.
So, if you’ve been combing the smartphone market, then know that you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a reduced price, courtesy of Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has an MRP of Rs. 149999, according to the Amazon listing.
However, buyers can take advantage of a massive 38% discount and grab it for Rs. 93190. But that’s not all.
If you’re upgrading from an old device, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 27550 as an exchange bonus, depending on the model and condition of your old device.
If you do not wish to pay the full amount in one go, you can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
