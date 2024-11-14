Devara, Vettiyan, ARM, and more: Top OTT movies to watch online this week
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know what films to stream online this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Looking for what to watch on the OTT platform? Then we have compiled a list of the latest releases that you can stream online.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In recent weeks, several popular film titles made their OTT debut, so if you have missed theatrical release then now is the time to catch up on the trends.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here’s the list of the top 5 movies which you can watch this week.
Photo Credit: YouTube
Devara: It is a Telugu-language action drama film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. You can stream this film online on Netflix.
Photo Credit: OTT
The Buckingham Murders: It is the latest Bollywood film starring Kareen Kapoor Khan in the leading role. This movie is also available to watch on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Vettiyan: Watch the rare collaboration film between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in this latest Tamil-language action drama film. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Hotstar
ARM: It is a new Malayalam action drama film starring Tovino Thomas in a leading role. You can watch this film online on Disney+ Hotstar.
Photo Credit: T-series
Petta Rap: It is a new OTT release starring Prabhu Deva, Vedhika, Sunny Leone, and others in leading roles. It is an action comedy movie available on Amazon Prime Video.
