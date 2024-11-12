iPhone 15 Pro price drops by 22% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Published Nov 12, 2024
Get iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price on Flipkart with discounts and other offers.
Want to buy an iPhone Pro model but worried about the huge pricing? Then Flipkart has come up with a great deal.
iPhone 15 Pro model is currently available at a 22% discount on Flipkart which has significantly reduced the price.
Here’s how much you need to pay for the last year’s iPhone 15 Pro model.
iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.134900 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 103999 on Flipkart.
Flipkart is also providing bank exchange deals enabling buyers to further reduce the price of smartphones.
Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
With an exchange offer, buyers can avail up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Pro by simply trading their old smartphone.
However, note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
