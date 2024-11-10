Oppo Find X8 series launch soon: Know about the revealed camera upgrades
Published Nov 10, 2024
Check out what the Oppo Find X8 series camera specs look like and what new has been integrated.
Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India. The series may include two models.
These smartphones are revealed to be the world’s first dual periscope camera system with a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System.
Oppo revealed that the dual periscope lens would include a 50MP LYT-600 sensor with 3x zoom and a 50MP IMX858 sensor with 6x optical zoom.
The Oppo Find X8 series will also feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor for detailed images.
The Find X8 Series was also confirmed to offer AI-powered Telescope Zoom up to 120x.
It also includes advanced features such as HyperTone Image Engine, Dolby Vision video recording, 4-mic Spatial Audio, Hasselblad Portrait, Master Mode, and more.
The Oppo Find X8 series will also come with a iPhone 16-like camera capture button which is called “Quick Button”
