Smallpdf app: Know how this tool helps convert and edit PDF files
Published Jan 31, 2024
Looking for an effective PDF editor tool? Check out how the Smallpdf app can help users edit and convert files.
Smallpdf is an easy-to-use document management and PDF editing app which offers a variety of features. Do remember that if you are a frequent user, it may not be very helpful.
The smallpdf app enables users to convert PDF files into various forms such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files.
Additionally, with Smallpdf, users can easily merge various PDFs into one enabling users to avoid the hassle of creating the entire document again.
With this Smallpdf app, you can easily add text, images, shapes, etc directly to the PDF along with your digital signatures.
The Smallpdf app allows users to manage and share all their documents and files easily in one place. Keeping their data safe and organized.
The document management app also helps secure PDFs through passwords, therefore, you can easily lock and share documents.
Additionally, it offers various editing tools for PDFs such as rotate, split, delete pages, extract pages, etc.
If you require a smaller PDF size, then the SmallPDF app also helps user compress the document to their required size.
The app is available for free usage, however, for advanced features you can opt for Smallpdf Pro or Teams version which is based on a monthly subscription.
