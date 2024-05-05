NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 spectacular science images shot in 2024

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out the mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 604: It is a star-forming region which consists of more than 200 hot and massive stars. This image will allow astronomers to study massing young stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

Zwicky 18: It is a dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy M82: This image showcases M82’s core with great detail to the structure of the galactic wind and characterising individual stars and star clusters.

Photo Credit: NASA

Horsehead Nebula: The Nebula is also known as Barnard 33 and it is located about 1300 light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1566: The spiral galaxy is captured by the James Webb Space Telescope which is located  60 million light-years away.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 1512: This image is part of the PHANGS study which was captured by the team with the help of Webb’s telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Cassiopeia A: It is a supernova remnant which was first discovered last year in 2023.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5468:This image was captured with the help of Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. The galaxy is located about 130 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 7496: It is a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Grus which is 60 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Most Distant Galaxies: This image claims that Webb may have found evidence of the first generation of stars called GN-z11.

