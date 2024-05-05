NASA James Webb Space Telescope: 10 spectacular science images shot in 2024
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region which consists of more than 200 hot and massive stars. This image will allow astronomers to study massing young stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Zwicky 18: It is a dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy M82: This image showcases M82’s core with great detail to the structure of the galactic wind and characterising individual stars and star clusters.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: The Nebula is also known as Barnard 33 and it is located about 1300 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1566: The spiral galaxy is captured by the James Webb Space Telescope which is located 60 million light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1512: This image is part of the PHANGS study which was captured by the team with the help of Webb’s telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cassiopeia A: It is a supernova remnant which was first discovered last year in 2023.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468:This image was captured with the help of Hubble and James Webb space telescopes. The galaxy is located about 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 7496: It is a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Grus which is 60 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Most Distant Galaxies: This image claims that Webb may have found evidence of the first generation of stars called GN-z11.
Check related web stories:
5 stellar images of stars captured by NASA Hubble Telescope
NASA Hubble Space Telescope releases 10 amazing celestial images captured that you can’t miss- Check now
NASA satellite discovers ancient meteorite impact crater in Gujarat
8 captivating NASA spacecraft images: From Hubble Telescope to spacewalks, check glimpses from space
View more