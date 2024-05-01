NASA Hubble Space Telescope releases 10 amazing celestial images captured that you can’t miss- Check now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 01, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
The Hubble telescope caught a stunning spiral near LL Pegasi, a dying star. This rare sight is caused by the star shedding its outer layers. Material from the spiral moves at 31000 miles per hour. In the image, a bright white star stands out, surrounded by a faint blue spiral and distant stars.
Hubble Space Telescope and Webb telescopes snapped infrared views of the Horsehead Nebula, 1300 light-years away. They revealed young stars and distant galaxies within the cloudy nebula. The image shows gas and dust structures against a backdrop of space filled with stars and galaxies.
A clumpy dome of clouds rises in a Hubble image, with streaky red wisps above. A bright white star shines prominently amidst the clouds. The top half of the image displays stars and galaxies against a black space background.
Dubbed Arp-Madore 2026-424, this image shows two galaxy cores resembling eyes surrounded by a ring of blue stars. These galaxies will merge in a billion or so years. Against the black space background, distant stars and galaxies shine.
A Hubble image features a gravitationally lensed spiral galaxy, creating a space invader illusion. The cluster Abell 68, 2 billion light-years away, warps and magnifies light from galaxies behind it. The image shows a variety of differently shaped galaxies.
Hubble's view of NGC 6684, a lenticular galaxy 44 million light-years away, gives a ghostly impression. Lenticular galaxies lack defined arms, giving them a hazy appearance. NGC 6684, without dark dust lanes, appears ethereal against a starry backdrop.
Two galaxies overlap, forming a hazy "X" shape against a star-filled black space. The front galaxy is interlaced with dark dust and surrounded by blue stars. The galaxy behind is seen edge-on, at a diagonal angle.
A bright white galactic core shines at the image's centre, with faint spiral arms encircling it. Distant stars and bright blue foreground stars scatter throughout the image against the black space backdrop.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured the eerie Hourglass Nebula in 1996. It's the glowing remains of a dying star, 8,000 light-years away. The image, composed of separate images in different light, aids astronomers in understanding stellar matter ejection.
This image shows a Wolf-Rayet nebula surrounding a star 30000 light-years away. Stellar winds interacting with hydrogen layers create these nebulas. The image features a bright star at the centre, surrounded by a blue ring of gas and dust against a black space backdrop.