iPhone 12 banned in France: Apple scrambles to resolve radiation issue
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 12 has been facing some issues in France related to electromagnetic radiation and the phone has been banned there. Now, Apple is planning to bring an update to resolve this issue.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Unwilling to drag the issue, especially after having just launched the iPhone 15, Apple has scrambled to address the accusations.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
French govt, announced the update in response to ANFR's findings on the X platform. "Apple Inc. will issue an update for the iPhone 12 in the coming days,” a minister said.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to the test shown by ANFR, the Apple iPhone 12 emits electromagnetic waves that are above European standards of safety.
check more
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As a result, Apple was instructed to stop selling the iPhone 12 model in France and resolve the issue within two weeks..
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple clarified that this issue is related to a specific testing protocol and does not pose a safety concern. Now, Apple intends to provide a software update for the iPhone 12 to rectify the problem.
Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash
According to Bloomberg, Apple advised its tech-support staff not to volunteer information about this matter to consumers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple had already been phasing out the iPhone 12 and ceased its sales upon the announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
However, Danish health and safety authorities expressed no concerns regarding radiation levels from iPhone 12 use and expected the issue to be resolved via a software update.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Belgium's state secretary for digitalisation requested Apple to update the iPhone 12 software across EU countries, with initial reviews suggesting no danger to users.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Belgium's decision to review potential health risks with the iPhone 12 followed France's order to halt sales due to breaches of radiation exposure limits, raising concerns in other European countries.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 launched at Apple event 2023! Check price, camera, battery, more
iPhone 15 Pro price: Check what is expected ahead of the launch at Apple 2023 event
View more