IIM CAT 2023 registration date extended! Check 5 study apps for exam preparation
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 14, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
IIM CAT 2023 registration has commenced. Check all details and 5 apps to help you prepare for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IIM Lucknow is conducting the Common Admission Test for 2023. It will take aspirants for MBA courses in various esteemed universities, making it one of the important tests in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The CAT exam has three sections for which the students need to prepare: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The registration date for IIM CAT 2023 has been extended till September 20. Interested students can fill out the online application form at iimcat.ac.in.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The IIM CAT 2023 exam is scheduled for November 26. Therefore, students must start their revision to appear for the entrance exam. Tap to know the 5 preparation apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CATAbility: This app prepares students for MBA entrance exam and offers three levels of tests to track performance and knowledge. Candidates can also discuss questions and opinions on the app with their instructor.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MBA Study App: This app provides notes, topic and subject-wise study materials, mock tests, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
EduRev: In this app Candidates can interact with other aspirants and discuss topics. The app provides notes, sample questions, study materials video lectures and more to help them prepare.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Prepleaf: In this app, previous IIM aspirants provide students with video lectures, guidance, notes, preparation strategies, and more for in-depth learning.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byjus: This app is one of the known apps for exam preparation. It provides live doubt sessions, video lectures, a series of tests, required study material, and more.