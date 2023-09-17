Preparing for JEE Main 2024 exam? Try these 4 apps to ace it
Published Sep 17, 2023
Getting ready for JEE main 2024 exam? The NTA will announce the date of JEE mains exam soon. The exam will be held in 2024.
Gear yourself up and prepare thoroughly for the JEE main 2024 exam with the help of these 4 apps.
Allen Digital app: This app provides various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques that will help you to prepare for the JEE mains.
There are many courses and test series available on Allen digital app. You can subscribe to any course according to your needs on reasonable prices.
Unacademy: It is a renowned app to prepare for JEE main. With this app you can get live lectures along with physical notes and study materials.
There are various online courses available on the Unacademy app for the preparation of JEE main 2024. You can choose anyone according to your level of preparation.
Vedantu: This app provides interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE mains 2024.
You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free and level up your preparation by practicing these sample papers everyday.
MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis.
You can get a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains 2024.
