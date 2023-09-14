RBI Assistant 2023 notification out: Check 4 study apps for exam preparation
RBI has released the notification for various assistant posts. Check important dates and 4 apps to help you prepare for the exam.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially shared the notification for assistant recruitment 2023. The registration process has begun and interested candidates can apply till October 4.
As per the RBI notice, there are a total of 450 assistant posts available that need to be filled. Candidates can visit opportunities.rbi.org.in to fill out the online application form.
As part of the selection process, RBI will conduct the examination in three phases: Preliminary, mains, and language proficiency test.
The tentative dates for the preliminary exam are October 21 and October 23, 2023. The mains are expected to happen on December 02, 2023.
After the registration closes, RBI will then release the admit card for the preliminary exam which is scheduled for October.
Keep your eye on the official website for further information and changes. On the other hand, start your revision with the best study apps. Tap to check out the 4 useful apps.
Testbook: The app provides detailed preparation strategies for bank exams. It provides candidates with test series, study notes, updates, previous year's papers, and more and too all for free.
Byjus: Byjus provides paid courses on bank exam exams in which it provides informative video lectures, study materials, mock tests, and more.
EduRev: The app provides exam notifications and updates. Additionally, it has a monthly paid version in which it provides mock tests and previous year's papers.
Adda 247: This app provides study materials, live classes, exam updates and more. It has a free as well as a paid subscription option.
