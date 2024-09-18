GTA 5 finally gets anti cheat on PC after 9 years; Modding community expresses concerns
Sep 18, 2024
Rockstar Games has introduced an anti-cheat system to GTA 5 on PC, nine years after the game first launched.
A user named TexFunz2 noticed the update on X, sharing a screenshot of GTA 5's Steam patch notes showing the addition of anti-cheat.
The patch notes reveal that Rockstar Games chose BattlEye as the anti-cheat solution for the PC version of GTA 5.
While many players welcomed the addition of anti-cheat, concerns arose over how it might affect the modding community.
Rockstar Games has not officially announced the anti-cheat implementation, but an announcement could come soon.
Some players familiar with BattlEye raised doubts, citing issues with the system in games like Rainbow 6 Siege, where cheating still persisted.
The impact of BattlEye on GTA 5's cheating problem remains uncertain, though many hope it will reduce the number of hackers.
Despite being released nearly a decade ago, GTA 5 on PC continues to draw around 160,000 players daily, highlighting its enduring popularity.
