GTA Online drops free DLC with double rewards, exclusive items, and new cars to explore
Published Sep 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA Online has introduced a new DLC for players to download for free. This update keeps players engaged as they await GTA 6.
GTA Online, the multiplayer extension of GTA 5, remains active with continuous updates. The latest one arrived yesterday, bringing fresh content and rewards.
The new update features a Special Cargo surge. Talk to Lupe to speed up cargo sourcing and earn double GTA$ and RP for sales.
Complete the weekly challenge by selling GTA$300,000 worth of Special Cargo to earn a GTA$100,000 reward.
Double rewards are available for Pawning Export Mixed Goods until September 18. The Moon Festival is also live with special items.
Log into GTA Online by September 18 to receive three Fall Sweaters from YETI in black, white, and red.
Pizza deliveries now offer double GTA$ and RP with shorter cooldown times. Double rewards are also available for the Vespucci Job (Remix).
New cars are available at Simeon’s dealership, including models like Venus Stafford and Pegassi Infernus. GTA+ members get exclusive rewards, including a free Enus Deity.
