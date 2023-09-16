Gaganyaan crewed space mission: ISRO faces crucial test on this date
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 16, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is at the helm of the Gaganyaan mission, which is designed to achieve a significant milestone in human spaceflight.
The project director, R. Hutton, revealed to Reuters that a crucial Gaganyaan 1 test is on the horizon and that it is set to take place on an unspecified date as early as in October, 2023.
ISRO's Vision: ISRO is currently training four astronauts for Gaganyaan mission and plans to expand its astronaut cohort for future manned missions.
Gaganyaan Mission Objective: The primary goal of the Gaganyaan mission is to develop a human-habitable space capsule capable of carrying a three-member crew into a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission.
Sustained Presence: ISRO has its sights set beyond Gaganyaan, with aspirations to explore possibilities for a sustained human presence in space once the Gaganyaan mission is successfully accomplished.
The Gaganyaan mission team is focused on testing the crew escape system, vital for emergency astronaut ejections, prior to entering the final launch phase. Safety is the utmost priority.
Budget Allocation: An impressive 90.23 billion Indian rupees (approximately $1.1 billion) have been allocated for this significant Gaganyaan mission.
Gaganyaan Launch Date: While an exact launch date has not been revealed, the mission is expected to take off from India's primary spaceport in Sriharikota before 2024.
ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has achieved significant milestones in developing and testing systems critical for the Gaganyaan mission, such as stabilizing the crew module and ensuring a safe re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.
As India prepares for this monumental step in its space exploration journey, the world watches with anticipation.
The success of the Gaganyaan mission not only represents a triumph for India but also contributes to the global advancement of human spaceflight and exploration.