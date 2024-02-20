Free Google courses on machine learning, AI, and more now available - just check them all out now
Published Feb 20, 2024
Increase your cloud-based knowledge with these 10 free Google courses on machine learning, AI and more. Check the list here.
1. Digital Transformation with Google Cloud: This Google course covers the basic concept of cloud and its models.
2. Cloud Digital Leader Learning Path: This course provides hands-on experience with Google Cloud technologies.
3. Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud: This Google course focuses on how organizations could create responsible AI frameworks.
4. Scaling with Google Cloud Operations: It teaches the fundamental concepts of modern operations, reliability, and resilience in the cloud.
5. Trust and Security with Google Cloud: This course covers the basics of cloud security.
6. Modernize Infrastructure and Applications with Google Cloud: This course covers how organisations can overcome challenges posed by legacy systems using cloud technology.
7. A Tour of Google Cloud Sustainability: It covers Carbon Footprint Data and how to reduce them with Active Assist recommendations.
8. Exploring Data Transformation with Google Cloud: It explores how Google Cloud can make data useful and accessible.
9. Generative AI Fundamentals: This course covers the basics of generative AI and LLMs.
10. Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence: This free Google course teaches how organizations can use AI and ML to transform business processes.
