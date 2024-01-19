Bharatiya Antariksha Station: ISRO sets course for space milestone - know next step
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Get ready for India's very own space station! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to take the next step and conduct the first tests for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station - it will happen in 2024.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Bharatiya Antariksha Station will be a hub for micro-gravity studies, international research collaborations, and studies in space biology and medicine. This space station is a big step forward for India in space exploration.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO Chairman S Somanath shared that the focus is on setting up the Indian Space Station, with the first version expected to launch by 2028. Exciting times ahead!
Photo Credit: ANI
According to Somanath, the first round of tests for the space station is expected next year. This is a crucial step.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Bharatiya Antariksha Station will have a crew command module, habitat module, propulsion module, and docking ports. It's like a home in space!
Photo Credit: ISRO
Bharatiya Antariksha Station launch: ISRO plans to launch a basic model of the space station by 2028. The complete, expanded version is expected to be ready by 2035. The designs are already in progress.
Photo Credit: PTI
PM Narendra Modi set ambitious targets for India's space missions. The goal is to have the Indian Space Station by 2035 and send the first Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Building on the success of recent missions like Chandrayaan-3 mission and Aditya-L1 mission, India is reaching for new heights. The space station is a part of India's ambitious space program.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
International Collaboration: The Bharatiya Antariksha Station will not only serve as a gateway to interplanetary missions for India but also become an international platform for collaborative space research.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Major Milestone Ahead: A dedicated committee is overseeing the progress of space station designs. The Bharatiya Antariksha Station is a significant milestone for the Indian space program, marking a bright future in space exploration.