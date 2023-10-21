Gaganyaan Mission launch first aborted, then rescheduled! It will take off in minutes now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 21, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Gaganyaan mission was scheduled for launch at 08:00 local time today, from Sriharikota by ISRO, but it was first aborted due to a glitch and then it was rescheduled for 10:00 today.
Gaganyaan mission TV-D1 Test flight is now rescheduled for 10:00 a.m. According to the ISRO X handle (formerly Twitter), “Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs. today.”
As informed by ISRO chief S Somanath, the automatic launch sequence began at 8.30 AM IST but the mission’s onboard computers halted the Gaganyaan mission launch sequence later after observing an anomaly.
ISRO Chief S. Somanath informed “The liftoff attempt could not happen today. It was initially scheduled at 8 AM. It was postponed to 8.45 AM due to the weather situation. We had a very smooth automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to liftoff. But engine liftoff did not happen.
Somanath further said, “We have to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe. We will come back soon after analysing what triggered the hold on the vehicle.”
"The ground checkout computer withheld the launch after observing an anomaly,” said ISRO chief S Somanath after the launch was aborted.
The Gaganyaan mission has been delayed twice already. It was originally supposed to take off at 8:00 AM.
But shortly before the launch, ISRO announced that the launch would take place at 8:30 AM. Another short delay was then scheduled for 8:45 AM.
The gaganyaan misison automated launch sequence began as usual, but just 5 seconds before the lift-off, the checkout computer on the ground held off the launch due to some error, according to ISRO.