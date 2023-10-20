What is Gaganyaan Mission? Know all about ISRO’s first crewed space project in 10 points
Published Oct 20, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Gaganyaan mission Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 AM IST. Know what is Gaganyaan mission in 10 points:
1. Gaganyaan Mission is an ISRO project for human spaceflight that aims to send a crew of three into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day space flight. The Gaganyaan mission launch date of the crewed mission has not been released yet.
2. Gaganyaan mission combines ISRO's expertise, Indian industry involvement, academic institutions, and international technology resources to achieve its goal of sending humans into space.
3. Gaganyaan mission includes critical technologies like a human-rated launch vehicle, life support systems for the crew, emergency escape provisions, and crew management aspects.
4. Gaganyaan mission’s preliminary tests are planned to demonstrate the technology readiness levels before launching the manned mission. These missions include the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT), and Test Vehicle (TV) flights.
5. The safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions before a manned mission.
6. The Human Rated LVM3 rocket, a heavy-lift launcher, is selected to carry out the Gaganyaan mission.
7. The Gaganyaan mission rocket is equipped with a Crew Escape System (CES) to ensure crew safety in case of emergencies.
8. The Orbital Module (OM) contains the Crew Module (CM) and Service Module (SM), providing the crew with a safe and habitable environment in space.
9. Various new technologies are being developed to ensure human safety in the Gaganyaan mission.
10. Astronauts have undergone comprehensive training, covering academic, physical fitness, simulator training, and flight suit training, along with various other aspects, to prepare for the Gaganyaan mission.