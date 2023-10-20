Samudrayaan mission: Amazing benefits India will get from this project
Published Oct 20, 2023
India's Samudrayaan Mission is a groundbreaking initiative aiming to explore the deep sea and mine rare minerals using a manned submersible vehicle.
Samudrayaan mission will send a manned submersible vehicle, MATSYA 6000, to a depth of 6000 meters in the sea, allowing for deep underwater studies.
This mission opens up new opportunities to tap into ocean resources for clean energy, drinking water, and the blue economy.
Among developing nations, India stands out as the first to embark on a deep ocean mission, putting it in a league of its own.
India's ambitious plan to send people to the deep sea is set to become a reality in 2021-22 with the 'Samudrayaan' project.
The success of Samudrayaan will propel India into the elite group of developed nations actively exploring minerals from the ocean.
India has secured a 75,000 sq km site in the Central Indian Ocean Basin, allocated by the International SeaBed Authority for the exploration of polymetallic nodules from the seabed.
The Indian Ocean's polymetallic nodules (PMNs) contain highly enriched cobalt, 100 times more than continental crust ore deposits.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Udaipur-based company, can extract copper, nickel, and cobalt from PMNs, potentially reducing India's cobalt imports.
While cobalt extraction is promising, India still lacks the technology to extract manganese and lithium from PMNs and PMSs.
