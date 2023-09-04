SBI PO 2023 notification to be out soon! Try these 4 apps to excel in this banking exam
SBI PO 2023 notifications are expected to be released in September. Exam date is yet to be announced.
In order to prepare well for the SBI PO (Probationary Officer) exam, you can try various online apps. Check out these 5 apps:
Embibe: It is a renowned virtual platform for interactive learning for various competitive exams, including SBI PO.
This app provides a series of video lectures and comprehensive study materials aimed at SBI PO prepared by top educators. You can also get free mock test series on this app.
TopRankers app: With this app, you can get access to live lectures and doubt-clearing sessions in order to strengthen your preparation.
You will get various study materials, mock tests, and separate courses for different subjects including quantitative aptitude and English, especially focused on SBI PO exam.
Bankersadda app: This is a renowned app for banking exam preparations and is powered by the Adda 247.
With this app, you will get study materials, quizzes, mock tests, and daily current affairs updates for SBI PO and other bank exams.
Oliveboard app: This app offers comprehensive study materials, and quizzes for bank exams, including SBI PO.
You can also get access to the mock test series focused on SBI PO 2023 for your regular practice