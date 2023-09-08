Get ready for CAT 2023! Here are 5 apps to excel in exam; download now
Published Sep 08, 2023
For those who don't know, September 13 is the last date for application for CAT 2023 registration. CAT will take place on November 26 this year.
In order to prepare for CAT you have very little time, so start preparing now with the help of these 5 apps:
TIME4CAT: This app is provided by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) coaching and it offers CAT-specific test series and study materials.
Students can get access to video lectures on Quant concepts and other subject areas from expert T.I.M.E. faculty members.
Testbook: This app will provide you with CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively.
You can get various courses which include Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude with this app.
CAT exam preparation 2023: This app provided by Cracku is popular amongst CAT aspirants for its thorough guidance of the CAT exam. With this app, you can get CAT daily targets, previous year question papers, daily test papers, and mock tests to build up your daily practices.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This app consists of comprehensive CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
This app is designed by expert educators with comprehensive study materials and the All India test series to help you master the techniques to answer any CAT-level question in 60 seconds or less.
Unacademy: With this app, you can get a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests. With Unacademy, you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced educators.