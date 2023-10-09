Gearing up for CAT 2023 exam? Try these tips and 4 apps to crack this exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
This CAT 2023 exam is in November, which means you have very little time to prepare for this exam. Try these tips and apps according to your need, to accelerate your preparation and thereby ensure a great result:
Tips to Prepare for CAT exam
Understand Exam Pattern: Understanding the CAT exam pattern is crucial to develop an effective strategy. Allocate equal time to all sections while focusing on improving weaker areas.
Consistent Daily Study: Dedicate at least 4 hours daily for CAT preparation, aiming for 6 to 8 hours if you have more time. Create a structured timetable to ensure study time is maintained.
Mock Tests: Take daily mocks or sectional tests and analyze them thoroughly. This practice helps you become comfortable with different question types and enhances your problem-solving skills.
Apps for CAT exam:
Testbook: This app consists of CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise daily for Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
BYJU'S - With this app, you will get CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
TIME4CAT: This app offers video lectures on Quant, verbal, and other subject concepts from experienced T.I.M.E. educators.
Unacademy: This app will equip you with a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests and you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced teachers.