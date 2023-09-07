SBI PO registration starts today! Check 5 study apps for exam preparation
Published Sep 07, 2023
SBI PO has finally released its notification and the registrations will start today. Check out 5 exam preparation apps for effective studies that will lead you toward success.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the registration dates in its newly released notification. Interested candidates can start registering themselves from today, September 7.
SBI has released 2000 Probationary Officer vacancies and the last date to apply for the exam is September 27.
Candidates have to go through a prelim exam, mains exam, and an interview as part of the SBI PO selection process.
If you are preparing for the SBI PO exam then check out these 5 study apps that can make your studies easy and efficient.
Pocket aptitude: The app provides candidates with practice papers, mock tests, and quizzes to help them track their progress. It also offers a question bank for practice.
Testbook: This app provides mock tests, study materials, and more for effective exam preparation. The app provides in-depth data on candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.
Vocab24: Individuals preparing for any bank exam can ace the language section with the help of this app. This app aims to make your English perfect for the exam.
Online Tyari: This app prepares students for any bank exam and provides high-quality study material, practice questions, mock tests, and more.
Adda 247: This app provides the latest exam updates and notifications, live classes and video lectures. Additionally, it offers e-books, notes, mock tests, quizzes and more.
