SBI PO registration starts today! Check 5 study apps for exam preparation

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 07, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

 SBI PO has finally released its notification and the registrations will start today. Check out 5 exam preparation apps for effective studies that will lead you toward success.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the registration dates in its newly released notification. Interested candidates can start registering themselves from today, September 7.

Photo Credit: Pexels

SBI has released 2000 Probationary Officer vacancies and the last date to apply for the exam is September 27.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Candidates have to go through a prelim exam, mains exam, and an interview as part of the SBI PO selection process.

Photo Credit: Pexels

If you are preparing for the SBI PO exam then check out these 5 study apps that can make your studies easy and efficient.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Pocket aptitude: The app provides candidates with practice papers, mock tests, and quizzes to help them track their progress. It also offers a question bank for practice. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Testbook: This app provides mock tests, study materials, and more for effective exam preparation. The app provides in-depth data on candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Vocab24: Individuals preparing for any bank exam can ace the language section with the help of this app. This app aims to make your English perfect for the exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Online Tyari: This app prepares students for any bank exam and provides high-quality study material, practice questions, mock tests, and more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Adda 247: This app provides the latest exam updates and notifications, live classes and video lectures. Additionally, it offers e-books, notes, mock tests, quizzes and more.

Check out related web stories:
5 preparation apps for SBI PO 2023 exam
Want to ace the SBI PO exam? Try these 6 preparation apps
IBPS PO to SBI Clerk, 5 Best Apps to prepare for banking exams
View more