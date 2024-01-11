Good news for smartphone buyers! iPhone 14 price cut by 26 pct on Amazon; Check nowGood news for smartphone buyers! iPhone 14 price cut by 26 pct on Amazon; Check now
Published Jan 11, 2024
Grab this massive iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon, check more deals and offers on this smartphone to increase the discount further.
Planning to upgrade from Android to iPhone? Then we have found a great deal available on iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 was launched in the year 2022 with some amazing performance upgrades and designs. Now, is the perfect time to invest in an iPhone.
The iPhone 14 price is Rs.79900. However, Amazon has rolled out a huge discount, The iPhone 14 price cut means that you can buy it for just Rs. 58,999.
This deal on Amazon will give buyers a massive 26 percent discount on the Apple iPhone 14.
Wait! There is another thing you can do - you can further reduce the iPhone 14 price by availing the exchange offer.
With the help of an exchange offer, you can get an off of Rs.32050. You just have to exchange your old smartphone device with the new iPhone 14.
However, the exact exchange value will be set based on the old smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure it is running perfectly.
Now, you must be thinking why iPhone 14? Well, it is powered by Apple’s own A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU.
The smartphone will also be eligible for iOS 17 updates and features, therefore, you can take advantage of all the new iPhone features.
The iPhone 14 provides all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback which will keep the performance going for long hours.
