Best 5 Android apps for malware protection- Antivirus, anti-theft, app lock and more features
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 28, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Want to protect your personal information and stay away from scams? Check out these best 5 Android antivirus apps.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Android devices are very vulnerable to malicious codes and viruses and the reason behind this is open-source code.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, Android device users must keep their smartphones protected from malware, hackers, and scammers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
We have curated a list of 5 best Android antivirus apps which can help you protect your device. Tap to know more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lookout Security & Antivirus: This Antivirus app scans for malware and blocks malicious websites, scans Wi-Fi networks, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
McAfee Mobile Security: This app offers App Lock, Guest Mode, Anti-Theft, Memory Booster and Storage Cleaner features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus: It offers anti-theft functions and automatically scans new apps It also blocks the use of phishing websites on your device.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
AVG Internet Security: Its features include malware scanning, App Lock, App Insights, hack alerts and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Avira Prime: It offers several Android security features such as App Lock, and Permissions Manager, blocks malicious websites, and more.
Check related web stories:
5 tips to stay safe from bank account-draining online scams in 2024
QR code scams: 5 things you must stop doing to avoid ‘Quishing’ fraud
Apple, Amazon, Google and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers used for hacking your account online
5 common mistakes you do online that make it easy for scammers to steal your money
View more