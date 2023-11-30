Google Play Best of 2023 award winners in India! Check the list of best apps and games
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 30, 2023
The list of best apps and games for 2023 is out! Check out the Google Play Best of 2023 winners in India which includes apps like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Spotify, AmbitionBox, and more.
The winner's list is divided into several categories in which the best apps for the US and India are divided separately. Let’s check out the winning title apps of India.
Best App: In India, the best app is Level SuperMind: Focus & Calm which enables users to meditate, sleep, do yoga, and relax.
Best with AI: The Stimuler - IELTS Speaking Coach app won the title in the AI category. Akshay Akash, CEO of the company said, “In a year in which AI has probably changed the tech world forever, winning in the best AI apps category is a surreal feeling”
Best for personal growth: In India, the AmbitionBox - Salary & Reviews app was the most recommended for personal growth where users can check company reviews before joining.
Best Game: India’s best-considered game is Monopoly Go which shines with its interesting gameplay.
Best Ongoing game: The Battlegrounds Mobile India is the most preferred ongoing game in India. Krafton said, “We are honored by this recognition of our efforts to create unparalleled gaming experiences for our Indian fans.”
Best Game (Users' Choice): In this category, Subway Surfers Blast won the title in India
Best everyday essential: The smart parenting app BabyCloud won the title for everyday essentials. This app enables parents to focus on their child’s growth and development.
Best multi-device app: In India, the music streaming platform Spotify, won the race for best multi-device app.
Best Multi-device Game: Call of Dragons won the title in this category with its interesting quests and gameplay.