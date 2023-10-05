Google Pixel 8 price: Is it worth Rs. 75,999?
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 05, 2023
Photo Credit: Google
The Pixel 8 offers a brighter display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an improvement from the Pixel 7's 90Hz. It's also slightly more compact with a 6.2-inch screen.
Photo Credit: Google
Powerful Tensor G3 Chip: The new Tensor G3 chip brings impressive AI power to the Pixel 8.
Product Page
Photo Credit: Google
AI Camera Tricks: Enjoy AI camera tricks and an ultra-wide camera for better photos.
Photo Credit: Google
Extended Updates: Google promises a whopping 7 years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8.
Photo Credit: AP
Improved Main Camera: The main camera sports a 50MP sensor with a wider f/1.68 aperture, resulting in brighter images.
Photo Credit: AFP
Exciting Software Features: New software features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor make photo editing easier and exciting too.
Photo Credit: AFP
Camera Upgrade: The Best Take feature uses AI to capture the best faces in group photos for stunning shots.
Photo Credit: AP
Enhanced Tensor G3 Chip: The Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip boasts a more powerful CPU and GPU than the Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7. It gives around 20% better performance.
Check Product
Photo Credit: AFP
Smarter Google Assistant: Google Assistant is smarter and more capable on the Pixel 8.
Photo Credit: AFP
Extended Updates: Enjoy 7 years of OS and security updates, a significant improvement from the Pixel 7.
Photo Credit: Google
Bigger Battery: The Pixel 8 features a 4,575 mAh battery, an upgrade from the Pixel 7's 4,355 mAh, ensuring longer battery life.
Check related web stories:
Google Pixel 8 price vs iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, more
Google launches Google Pixel 8; Price, specs to features, know it all
Google Pixel 8 Pro launched today; Check price, features, availability and more
Android 14 could be launched today! Know all the new features you can get
View more