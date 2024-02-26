Grab Apple iPhone 13 at 17 pct discount; check other offers from Amazon too
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 26, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this massive iPhone 13 price cut on Amazon. Also, know how you can avail exchange offer too.
Photo Credit: Apple
Want an iPhone upgrade but at a reasonable price? There is good news for you as Amazon is offering a huge discount on Apple iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 13 is one of the most popular devices from Apple and its known for its fast performance and camera capabilities. And now, you don't have to pay the full price for it.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 59900, for the 128GB variant, however, from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.49999.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
This will give iPhone 13 buyers a massive 17 percent discount on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also take advantage of the exchange offer to further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by another huge amount.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get up to Rs.27000 off by exchanging your old smartphone device with an iPhone 13.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, note that the exchange valve will be based on the smartphone’s model and its working condition.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, do not forget to enter your area pin to check if the exchange offer is available in your location or not.
Check related web stories:
Amazon rolls out big price drop on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), offers 17% discount
Camera configurations to new buttons, here's a glimpse into the upcoming Apple iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Elevating Smartphone Excellence
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Top rumoured features likely coming to new smartphones
View more